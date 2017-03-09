Sullivan's Public House roasted duck recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Sullivan's Public House roasted duck recipe Jamie Cremin and Chef Dan Hall from Sullivan's Public House in Oxford joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to prepare their roasted duck.

For more information on Sullivan's Public House, visit www.sullivanspublichouse.com

Roasted Duck recipe by Sullivan's Public House

Duck

6-ounce duck breast skin on

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Start by cutting three slits in the skin of the duck right up to the meat. Meanwhile start heating up a sauté pan with low heat with the olive oil in the pan. Once the pan is warm place the duck breast in the pan skin side down. Your goal is to slowly render the fat out of the skin. The thickness of the skin should be cut in half and the skin itself should be a light golden brown. Once you have rendered the duck fat, place the duck breast on a sheet tray and finish cooking in an oven set to 350, to desired temperature. I recommend medium rare or 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sweet Potatoes

2 1⁄2 lbs sweet potatoes, unpeeled

3 garlic cloves, unpeeled

2 tablespoons honey

1⁄3-ounce unsalted butter

2 fluid ounces low-fat evaporated milk

salt, to taste

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork and place on an oven tray with the unpeeled cloves of garlic, and bake for 1 hour or until tender. Remove from the oven and set aside for 15 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Cut the potatoes in half and scoop out the flesh into a large bowl. Squeeze the cloves of garlic from their skin and add them to the potato flesh. Stir in the honey and unsalted butter, milk and salt to taste, and mash the potatoes until there are no lumps and the consistency is creamy.

Wild mushrooms

½ lb. portabella mushroom caps

½ lb. shitake mushrooms, stems removed

½ lb. oyster mushrooms

1 Tbls olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Clean mushrooms under cold water. Slice mushrooms into 1/8th inch slices. Heat oil up in a sauté pan. Once pan is hot, add mushrooms and seasoning. Sautee mushrooms until the mushrooms are tender but not mushy.

Chive oil

1 cup vegetable oil

4-ounces chives

Combine chives and oil in a sauce pot and bring oil up to a boil. Immediately turn off heat once oil comes to a boil. Pour oil and chive into a blender and cover with lid. Blend the oil and chives together on high for 1 minute. Strain the oil with cheese cloth and a china cap. Save strained oil and discard the rest.

Port wine cherry reduction

750ml port wine

1 cup dried cherries

¼ cup granulated sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredient in a sauce pot. Bring the liquid up to a low simmer. Let the reduction reduce by ½ of the original liquid.

Balsamic glaze