Geechy Guy, St. Patrick's Day events at O'Mara's

(WJBK) - O'Mara's Restaurant in Berkley is all about good food and entertainment.
Chef Lee Reish joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant, and to share a recipe with us. You can get his recipe for Irish Whitefish Napolean below. Comedian Geechy Guy also joined us in studio. He'll be performing at the restaurant Saturday night.
For more information about Geechy Guy or upcoming St. Patrick's Day events at O'Mara's, visit www.omaras.net. They have events all week leading up to St. Patrick's Day.
IRISH WHITEFISH NAPLOLEAN
FILLING:
- 8 Baby Carrots-Cut in 1/4" slices than blanch.
- 1 cup pearl onions
- 1 Portabella mushroom- cut into 1/4 slices
- 1 small bag of baby spinach
Saute filling ingredients until spinach wilts-Season with salt & pepper.
SAUCE:
- 1 clove garlic finely diced.
- 1 shallot finely diced
- 4 oz white wine
- 2 oz lemon juice
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Salt white pepper
- 1 tea spoon cornstarch mixed with 1 table spoon of water.
- Sautéed garlic and shallot in & 2 tablespoons of olive oil sautée until garlic barley gets browned. Deglaze with white wine and lemon- reduce by 1/2 add cream bring to a boil add corn starch and water. When thickened check for seasoning- set sauce aside.
- 4- 8 oz pieces of whitefish cut each piece in half. Seasoned flour-salt-pepper- paprika.
- Heat vegetable oil and butter in sauté pan-when hot add floured whitefish peices skin side down- depending on the size of your skillet, you may have to cook the fish in batches- if so, put cooked fish on a sheet tray and place in warm oven.
- When all of the fish is cooked put one piece on each of four plates- top with the spinach/mushroom mixture. Put a little sauce on each fish. Place the other pieces of fish on top of the spinach/ mushroom mixture- put more sauce on each napoleon- sprinkle with fresh parsley.