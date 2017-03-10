Geechy Guy, St. Patrick's Day events at O'Mara's Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Geechy Guy, St. Patrick's Day events at O'Mara's O'Mara's Restaurant in Berkley is all about good food and entertainment.

Chef Lee Reish joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant, and to share a recipe with us. You can get his recipe for Irish Whitefish Napolean below. Comedian Geechy Guy also joined us in studio. He'll be performing at the restaurant Saturday night.

For more information about Geechy Guy or upcoming St. Patrick's Day events at O'Mara's, visit www.omaras.net. They have events all week leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

IRISH WHITEFISH NAPLOLEAN

FILLING:

8 Baby Carrots-Cut in 1/4" slices than blanch.

1 cup pearl onions

1 Portabella mushroom- cut into 1/4 slices

1 small bag of baby spinach

Saute filling ingredients until spinach wilts-Season with salt & pepper.

SAUCE:

1 clove garlic finely diced.

1 shallot finely diced

4 oz white wine

2 oz lemon juice

2 cups heavy cream

Salt white pepper

1 tea spoon cornstarch mixed with 1 table spoon of water.