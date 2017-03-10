Slow-roasted leg of lamb recipe from La Saj Lebanese Bistro Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Slow-roasted leg of lamb recipe from La Saj Lebanese Bistro Visiting FOX 2 is a Lebanese Bistro out of Troy making a slow-roasted leg of lamb.

- Visiting FOX 2 is a Lebanese Bistro out of Troy making a slow-roasted leg of lamb.

It's all a part of Troy Restaurant Week that takes place March 12-17.

Joining us is Ara Topouzian, Troy Chamber president and CEO, the Troy Restaurant Week spokesperson, and Chef Neil Cusumano from La Saj Lebanese Bistro.

Visit www.troyrestaurantweek.com for more information.

Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb

Ingredients:

Bone-In Leg Of Lamb

Drop of Rose Water

As needed Kosher Salt

2 Bay leafs

2 quarts water

Arabic Seven Spice

Ingredients:

4 tbsp fresh ground black pepper

4 tbsp paprika

4 tbsp ground cumin

2 tbsp ground coriander

2 tbsp ground cloves

2 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

Instructions

1. In a very deep baking tray place the leg of lamb and rub with kosher salt

2. In a small bowl mix all the spices - fresh ground black pepper, paprika, cumin, coriander, cloves, nutmeg, ground cinnamon, ground cardamom, Rose Water and sprinkle on the lamb

3. Add the bay leaves and marinate for couple of hours or overnight in the fridge

4. Four hours before you need to serve, add the water and cover the tray with foil

5. Roast the leg in a preheated fan oven, at 325 degrees, for an hour and a half

6. Leg of lamb should roast for about 3-4 hours in the oven.

7. Check the water level every half an hour and if necessary add hot water

8. When lamb is fork tender and golden brown its ready

9. Once ready leave to rest for 10 minutes, then remove the meat from the bone and shred into small pieces

10. Serve hot on a bed of rice with nuts.