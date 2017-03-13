Med student creates Culinary Nutrition course at Wayne State University Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Med student creates Culinary Nutrition course at Wayne State University Medicine and food go hand-in-hand. A third-year medical student at Wayne State University designed a nwe supplementary course called Culinary Nutrition.

The pilot course will give students the basic tools necessary to teach their patients how to cook healthy meals, an essential component of maintaining health and preventing chronic illness. The course now has a wait list.

Nathan Wood joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the course and to share a recipe with us, which you can find below.

For more information on Wayne State University School of Medicine, visit www.med.wayne.edu. https://www.med.wayne.edu/

SHAKSHUKA WITH LACINATO KALE

By: Nathan Wood

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 280 per serving

Ingredients:

2 T. extra-virgin olive oil

1 red bell pepper - diced

1 medium sweet onion - diced

4 cloves garlic - minced

2 t. ground cumin

2 t. ground paprika

1 t. ground coriander

¼ t. ground cayenne

2 t. kosher salt

1 t. black pepper

1 bunch lacinato kale - rinsed,

stemmed, & irregularly torn

28 oz. can diced tomatoes

6 large eggs

2 T. fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley - stemmed & roughly chopped

Instructions: