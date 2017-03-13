Med student creates Culinary Nutrition course at Wayne State University

(WJBK) - Medicine and food go hand-in-hand. A third-year medical student at Wayne State University designed a nwe supplementary course called Culinary Nutrition.
The pilot course will give students the basic tools necessary to teach their patients how to cook healthy meals, an essential component of maintaining health and preventing chronic illness. The course now has a wait list.
Nathan Wood joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the course and to share a recipe with us, which you can find below.
For more information on Wayne State University School of Medicine, visit www.med.wayne.edu. https://www.med.wayne.edu/
SHAKSHUKA WITH LACINATO KALE
By: Nathan Wood
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 280 per serving
Ingredients:
- 2 T. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper - diced
- 1 medium sweet onion - diced
- 4 cloves garlic - minced
- 2 t. ground cumin
- 2 t. ground paprika
- 1 t. ground coriander
- ¼ t. ground cayenne
- 2 t. kosher salt
- 1 t. black pepper
- 1 bunch lacinato kale - rinsed,
- stemmed, & irregularly torn
- 28 oz. can diced tomatoes
- 6 large eggs
- 2 T. fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley - stemmed & roughly chopped
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place an oven-safe skillet (such as cast iron) over medium-high heat. Add olive oil.
- Once olive oil appears thin and begins to ripple, add bell pepper and onion. Cook, stirring often, until translucent.
- Add garlic. Cook for 1 minute.
- Add cayenne, coriander, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir to coat vegetables. Cook until garlic and vegetables begin to brown at edges.
- Add kale in batches with some of the liquid from the can of tomatoes. Stir until kale is wilted.
- Add the remainder of the can of tomatoes and their juice. Stir to combine.
- Bring pan to a gentle simmer. Remove from heat.
- Using the back of a large spoon or ladle, create a well in the middle of the pan. Crack one egg into the well. Repeat this 5 times along the periphery of the pan using the remaining eggs.
- Place pan in the center of the oven for 20 minutes or until the whites of the eggs appear set when the pan is gently shaken.
- Top with parsley.
- Serve with warm pita or toasted bread.