Campus Martius' Downtown Street Eats kicks off March 17

(WJBK) - Downtown Street Eats at Campus Martius is returning with a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday, March 17. The luck of the Irish will fill Cadillac Square from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with food trucks and celebratory festivities.
Participating food trucks include Motor City Casino Hotel's High Octane, Lazybones Smokehouse, Grillwich Tot Shop, Rollin Stone Pizza, Delectabowl, The Mean Weenie, Buffy's, Chick-A-Dee, Detroit Shrimp and Fish and The Soup Dive.
Pamela Matthews from The Soup Dive joined us to tell us more about her food truck. You can watch in the video player above. You can get her salmon recipe below.
GRILLED WILD ALASKAN SALMON
Ingredients:
- 5-6 oz salmon fillet (per person)
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Soy ginger sauce
Heat your iron grill over medium fire about one minute
Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
Place salmon on the grill skin side up
Cook about 2-3 minutes then flip over
Coat with soy ginger sauce
Cook 2 minutes
Serve
Ginger Vegetables
This recipe calls for the Vegetable of your choice.
Suggestions: carrots, broccoli, zucchini, green peppers, sweet potatoes, sugar snap peas, red onions, red cabbage, spinach, kale
Cut your choice of vegetables into quarter inch pieces
Heat your skillet on a medium fire about one minute
Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
Add vegetables and sauté about two minutes
Add 2 table spoons ginger sauce
Toss over heat about 1 minute & serve
Brown rice cooked according to instructions on packaging
Soy Sauce Ginger Sauce (can be prepared and refrigerated days in advance)
- 1 c. Low sodium soy sauce
- 3 Tbsp Brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp Apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Grated ginger
- 3 cloves Garlic minced
- 1/4 c. Water
- 1 Tbsp Rice flour
In a small sauce pan combine soy sauce, brown sugar & vinegar.
Cook on medium heat until sugar dissolves.
Add ginger & garlic and stir.
Combine rice flour & water stir with a fork until smooth
Add to sauce mixture in pot.
Stirring continuously bring sauce to a boil,
reduce heat and simmer on low for about 1-3 minutes, until sauce thickens
If pressed for time Braggs makes a ginger & sesame marinade that is also delicious