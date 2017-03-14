Campus Martius' Downtown Street Eats kicks off March 17 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Campus Martius' Downtown Street Eats kicks off March 17 Downtown Street Eats at Campus Martius is returning with a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday, March 17.

Participating food trucks include Motor City Casino Hotel's High Octane, Lazybones Smokehouse, Grillwich Tot Shop, Rollin Stone Pizza, Delectabowl, The Mean Weenie, Buffy's, Chick-A-Dee, Detroit Shrimp and Fish and The Soup Dive.

Pamela Matthews from The Soup Dive joined us to tell us more about her food truck. You can watch in the video player above. You can get her salmon recipe below.

GRILLED WILD ALASKAN SALMON

Ingredients:

5-6 oz salmon fillet (per person)

Extra virgin olive oil

Soy ginger sauce

Heat your iron grill over medium fire about one minute

Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

Place salmon on the grill skin side up

Cook about 2-3 minutes then flip over

Coat with soy ginger sauce

Cook 2 minutes

Serve



Ginger Vegetables

This recipe calls for the Vegetable of your choice.

Suggestions: carrots, broccoli, zucchini, green peppers, sweet potatoes, sugar snap peas, red onions, red cabbage, spinach, kale



Cut your choice of vegetables into quarter inch pieces

Heat your skillet on a medium fire about one minute

Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

Add vegetables and sauté about two minutes

Add 2 table spoons ginger sauce

Toss over heat about 1 minute & serve



Brown rice cooked according to instructions on packaging



Soy Sauce Ginger Sauce (can be prepared and refrigerated days in advance)

1 c. Low sodium soy sauce

3 Tbsp Brown sugar

1 Tbsp Apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp Grated ginger

3 cloves Garlic minced

1/4 c. Water

1 Tbsp Rice flour

In a small sauce pan combine soy sauce, brown sugar & vinegar.

Cook on medium heat until sugar dissolves.

Add ginger & garlic and stir.

Combine rice flour & water stir with a fork until smooth

Add to sauce mixture in pot.

Stirring continuously bring sauce to a boil,

reduce heat and simmer on low for about 1-3 minutes, until sauce thickens



If pressed for time Braggs makes a ginger & sesame marinade that is also delicious