Achatz Pies' banana split pie recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Achatz Pies' banana split pie recipe Happy Pi Day! Achatz Pies is selling slices for $3.14 to celebrate the holiday, and Plum Market will offer 6" pies for $3.14.

Happy Pi Day! Achatz Pies is selling slices for $3.14 to celebrate the holiday, and Plum Market will offer 6" pies for $3.14.

Zack Achatz and Rachel Beal from Achatz Pies joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make their banana split pie. You can get the recipe below. For more information on Achatz Pies, visit www.achatzpies.com

Ingredients:

Achatz Pie Crust

2 Cups Milk

¼ Cup White Sugar

2 Egg Yolks

1 Egg

¼ Cup Cornstarch

1/3 Cup White Sugar

2 Tablespoons Butter

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 Bananas

1 Cup Pineapple

Whip Cream

¼ Cup Walnuts

8 Maraschino Cherries

Bake Achatz Pie Crusts per directions on package.

Prepare Vanilla Cream. In a heavy saucepan, stir together the milk and 1/4 cup of sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and egg. Stir together the remaining sugar and cornstarch; then stir them into the egg until smooth. When the milk comes to a boil, drizzle it into the bowl in a thin stream while mixing so that you do not cook the eggs. Return the mixture to the saucepan, and slowly bring to a boil, stirring constantly so the eggs don' t curdle or scorch on the bottom. When the mixture comes to a boil and thickens, remove from the heat. Stir in the butter and vanilla, mixing until the butter is completely blended in. Pour into baked pie crust. Refrigerate until chilled.

Top with Bananas and Pineapple. Cover the pie with Whip Cream and Top with Walnuts and Maraschino Cherries, and as much Chocolate as desired!