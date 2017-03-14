Zingerman's pork pie recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Zingerman's pork pie recipe Chef Kieron Hales from Zingerman's Cornman Farms joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School on National Pi Day to teach us how to prepare their pork pies.

Hand Raised Pork Pie

Makes Two 4 inch Pork Pies

Pre work

Preset oven to 350f.

Gather pork Pie dolly or an empty wine bottle

Pastry

270g All purpose flour

60g Bread Flour

60g Butter

65g Lard

140g Water

3g Salt

1 egg beaten for glazing and glue

This makes 550g of dough...

400g for bases (200g for each base)

100g for tops (50g for each top)

50g for decorations (25g for each pie)

Filling

450g Ground Pork

200g Medium diced Pork Shoulder

100g Very finely diced bacon

2g Pink curing salt

1g Celery seeds

2g Dried Sage

1g Ground Mace

2g Ground Black Pepper

2g Salt

0.5g Ground Nutmeg

1g Mustard powder

50g Lard

Makes 800g total so you have 400g of meat filling for each pie.

Jelly

9g Leaf Gelatine

150g Stock

Method:

First make the pork filling.

Put all of the filling ingredients, excluding the lard, into a bowl and knead for 2-3 minutes to ensure it is fully mixed.

Now add the lard mix lightly until it is fully incorporated, no longer than 2 minutes.

To check the seasoning of the mix, fry a tiny nugget of the mixture in a frying pan until cooked through. Leave to cool, then taste and adjust your mixture accordingly.

Divide the mix into 2 balls of 400g and shape each into a 4-inch diameter. Place in the fridge while you work the pie shell.

For the hot water crust, sift the two flours together in a large bowl.

Hand rub in the butter to the flour using your fingertips making a light crumb.

In a small pan, add the lard and melt fully.

Next, add the water and salt. Bring back to a boil and stir with a wooden spoon ensuring the salt is dissolved.

Make a well in the flour. Pour the water lard into the flour. With the spoon, mix until the dough is formed.

Once cool enough, knead the dough placed on a floured surface and knead for 2-3 minutes.

Cut the dough into these size balls and cover with cling film.

2 x 200g (For Shell)

2 x 50g (For Lids)

1 x 50g (For Decorations)

Allow the dough to cool for 10 minutes.

To form the pie case, line the dolly with cling film (If you don't have a dolly a wine bottle or large jam jar will work).

Form the dough into a large circle about 5 inches in diameter. Flour the dolly and press firmly down allowing the dough to build up around the edges.

Turn the dolly upside down pressing the dough against the jar working your fingers down the jar. You are looking for a pie about 3.5 inches high.

Repeat with the second portion of dough.

Place both pie molds in the fridge for about 10 minutes. Remove them from the fridge and then carefully remove mould and then the cling film.

Place the meat patties into each of the pastry cups.

Then, you'll roll out the two 50g portions of dough to about 5 inches each, for the top of the pies. Whisk the egg and then brush the lid dough and the inside lip of the pie shells. Place the lid on top of the pie shell and crimp the edges.

Now cut a small hole in the pie to allow the moisture to escape and not make the dough soggy.

Place both pies on a baking sheet and place in the the oven (preset at 350f) for 30 minutes.

Then turn down the heat to 325f and cook for a further 50 minutes. The internal temperature needs to be at 160f.

Remove the pies from the oven and allow to cool on a rack for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, soak the leaf gelatine and bring the stock to a boil. Remove the gelatine and squeeze the excess water from the gelatine and add the stock. Whisk for 1 minute off the heat.

Using a small funnel, pour the stock into the hole in the pie slowly until you can add no more.

Place the pie in the cooler and allow to cool overnight.

When ready to eat, allow the pies to sit at room temperature for at least an hour before eating.