Vegan Mexican black bean chili with Jackson's Five Star Catering

Cindy Jackson and Deborah Lieder joined Fox 2 to make vegan Mexican black bean chili.

Cindy Jackson and Deborah Lieder joined Fox 2 to make vegan Mexican black bean chili.

Ingredients:

2 T. Olive Oil

1 ea. Onion, diced

3 ea. Carrot, diced

2 ea. Celery, diced

3 ea. Garlic cloves, minced

2 ea. Bell Pepper, diced

1 cn. (2 oz.)Green Chili

2 t. Cumin

1 t. Coriander

2 T. Chili Powder

2 ea. Bay Leaves

1 cn. (15 oz.)Black Bean

1 cn. (15 oz.)Kidney Beans

1 cn. (15 oz.)Garbanzo Bean

1 cn. (22 oz.)Diced Tomato

2 c. corn

Vegetable Stock

Sea Salt and Pepper to taste

1 ea. Lime, zest and juice

Instructions:

1. In large stock pot, heat olive oil.

2. Add onion and sauté on medium high heat until translucent.

3. Add carrot, continuing to cook for another 5 minutes.

4. Next add celery and garlic.

5. Allow vegetables to caramelize on the bottom of the pan.

6. Season vegetables with cumin, coriander, and chili powder.

7. Next add green chili, all beans, tomato and corn.

8. Cover with vegetable stock.

9. Allow chili to simmer for 30-45 minutes.

10. Remove from heat. Add lime juice and zest. Season with salt and pepper.

Coconut Tartlet with Tripe Berry Compote

Ingredients for crust:

1 c. Nut Flour (Meal)

4 ea. Dates

2 T. Flaxmeal

1 t. Xanthan Gum

1 t. Vanilla

1 t. Sea Salt

¼ c. Coconut Oil, melted

1 cn. (15 oz.) Coconut Cream, cream and water divided

Ingredients for filling:

1 T. Honey

1 t. Vanilla

Ingredients for berry compote:

½ c. Berries

1 t. Vanilla

2 ea. Dates

½ ea Lemon juice

Instructions:

1. For the crust, combine flour, dates, xanthan gum, vanilla, flaxmeal and salt until everything is evenly distributed.

2. Drizzle in coconut oil.

3. Using the water from the coconut cream, mix until lightly moistened and mixture holds together when pinched.

4. Using a mini tart pan, spray with coconut oil spray.

5. Place 1 T. of mixture into each tart and press to shape.

6. Bake at 350 for 10-15 minutes.

7. For the filling, place cream part of coconut cream into electric mixture. Beat on high, and slowly drizzle in honey and vanilla.

8. For the berry compote, place all ingredients in sauce span on the stove.

9. Add ¼-1/2 c. of water if mixture is too dry.

10. Allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until mixture is reduced and thickened.

11. To assemble, place filling in the tart crust. Top with compote and enjoy!