New York Pizza Depot celebrating 20 years in Ann Arbor

The New York Pizza Depot opened at its current location in Ann Arbor, 20 years ago when the brothers, Domenico, Mauro, and John left Italy and the great New York City behind. They brought their varied work experiences from downtown pizzerias to uptown restaurants specializing in Italian cuisine, where they perfected their recipes by combining Italian family secrets and high-quality ingredients to create the ultimate New York pizza pie.

During their 20th Anniversary Celebration, The New York Pizza Depot will offer $1 slices and $2 beers from March 20-22 to say thank you to the community.

For more information, visit www.newyorkpizzadepot.com.