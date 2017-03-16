Chef Bobby's contemporary spin on Shepherd's Pie Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Contemporary spin on shepherd's pie with Chef Bobby Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre in St. Clair Shores joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a few recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre in St. Clair Shores joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a few recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. He shared with us his contemporary spin on Shepherd's Pie. You can find his recipe below.

For more information on Lakeland Banquet & Event Centre, visit www.lakelandbanquets.com

CHEF BOBBY'S SHEPHERD'S PIE

Ingredients:

ROAST LAMB

1 small shoulder of lamb, bone in (2kg)

olive oil

2 cups Veg or Beef Stock

1 red onions

4 carrots

4 sticks of celery

4 Parsnips

a few sprigs of fresh rosemary

1 heaped tablespoon plain flour

TOPPINGS

Sprigs of fresh rosemary, Spiral Cut Parsnips and Carrots

Crispy onions

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F/gas 3.

2. In a snug-fitting high-sided roasting tray, rub the lamb all over with a little oil and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Add a splash of water to the tray, then roast for 4 hours, or until the meat is tender and will fall away from the bone.

3. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tray, then lift the lamb out onto a board, take all the meat and crispy skin off the bone and roughly chop it, reserving the bones.

4. Skim away any fat from the tray and pop it into a clean jam jar. Reserve the drippings for gravy Keep it all to one side.

5. For the filling, peel and roughly dice the onions, carrots, celery and Parsnips then put them into your biggest pan on a medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of reserved lamb fat. Strip in the rosemary leaves, then fry the veg for 20 minutes, or until lightly caramelized, stirring regularly.

6. Stir in the flour, lamb and tray juices, Bring to the boil, then put the lid on and reduce to a gentle simmer for 20 minutes, or until you've got a loose, stew-like consistency, stirring occasionally.

7. To guarantee intense gravy let simmer and season to taste.

8. Set your plate and line the plate with the split pea puree, place your potato Croquettes and spoon on lamb and veggies with gravy. You may garnish with shredded cheese Crispy onions and Curly parsnips

Pea Puree'

Method

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil, blanch the peas for 3 minutes

Add the peas to a blender along with a little water. Blitz the peas, adding more liquid in small additions as needed. Blend for no more than 2-3 minutes, until a fairly thick, smooth purée has been achieved

Tip the purée into a fine sieve and use the back of the ladle to push it through - this will give you a silky-smooth finish

Finally, cool the pea purée as quickly as possible - this will prevent the color fading.