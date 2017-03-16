Chef Bobby's corned beef and cabbage soup

Posted:Mar 16 2017 12:45PM EDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 12:45PM EDT

(WJBK) -
Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre in St. Clair Shores joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a few recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. 
 
If you're looking to get your corned beef and cabbage fill in a unique way, you can try his soup recipe. You can find his recipe below. 
 
For more information on Lakeland Banquet & Event Centre, visit www.lakelandbanquets.com
 
CHEF BOBBY'S CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE SOUP 
Prep 10 m
Cook 45 m
Ready In 55 m
 
Ingredients:
  • 3  tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon rye seed
  • 1/2 teaspoon tarragon leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup coined  Parsnips
  • ½ cup celery sliced
  • 1 cup coined carrots 
  • ½ cup Yukon Golds diced
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 3 cups chopped cabbage
  • 3 cups  chopped Grobbels cooked corned beef
  • 2 cups heavy whip cream
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • Rye and Pumpernickel bread croutons 
  • 1 cup Dubliner Cheese Grated
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Add all ingredients to list
  • Culinary Brulee' torch for melting the cheese or broil in oven
  1. Melt butter and olive oil together in a stockpot over medium heat; saute onion and garlic until onion, carrots, parsnips, and celery  is slightly softened, about 5-8 minutes. Add flour, rye seed, tarragon leaves, and black pepper to onion mixture; cook and stir until flour is dissolved and fragrant, about 3 minutes.
  2. Pour chicken broth over onion mixture and stir until blended, 2 to 3 minutes. Add cabbage and corned beef; cook, stirring frequently, until cabbage is tender, about 20 minutes. Add heavy cream and cook just until liquid is warm but not boiling, about 5 minutes.
  3. Melt cream cheese over low heat in a saucepan until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk cornstarch and water together in a bowl; stir into cream cheese until smooth. Stir cream cheese mixture into soup; cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until cheese melts and soup is thickened, about 5 minutes. Place in bowl top with croutons, Dubliner cheese and torch until bubbly. 
 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories