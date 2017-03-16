Chef Bobby's corned beef and cabbage soup Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Chef Bobby's corned beef and cabbage soup Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre in St. Clair Shores joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a few recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre in St. Clair Shores joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a few recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

If you're looking to get your corned beef and cabbage fill in a unique way, you can try his soup recipe. You can find his recipe below.

For more information on Lakeland Banquet & Event Centre, visit www.lakelandbanquets.com

CHEF BOBBY'S CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE SOUP

Prep 10 m

Cook 45 m

Ready In 55 m

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon rye seed

1/2 teaspoon tarragon leaves

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup coined Parsnips

½ cup celery sliced

1 cup coined carrots

½ cup Yukon Golds diced

6 cups chicken broth

3 cups chopped cabbage

3 cups chopped Grobbels cooked corned beef

2 cups heavy whip cream

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Rye and Pumpernickel bread croutons

1 cup Dubliner Cheese Grated

2 tablespoons water

Add all ingredients to list

Culinary Brulee' torch for melting the cheese or broil in oven