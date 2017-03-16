Firehouse Pub's Irish nachos recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Firehouse Pub's Irish nachos recipe Mike Urban and Darius Hamilton from Firehouse Pub joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a St. Patrick's Day recipe with us.

- Mike Urban and Darius Hamilton from Firehouse Pub joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a St. Patrick's Day recipe with us. You can get their recipe for Irish Nachos below.

Firehouse Pub has two locations. The original in St. Clair Shores and the newest in Wyandotte. All three of the owners are working Detroit firemen. For more information, visit www.firehousepubshores.com.

IRISH NACHOS

8oz Guinness braised corn beef

2oz green bell peppers

2oz caramelized onions

Yellow corn tortilla chips

6oz Shredded mozzarella, provolone, Swiss mix

Green onions and parsley and Sour cream for garnish

Heat pan with light coat of oil,

Sautée onions and peppers til peppers are tender.

Add in your 8oz of braised corn beef sautee until desired liking,

Top with cheese mix, cover 30 seconds dredge mix once cheese is melted over yellow corn tortillas, top with sour cream, green onions and parsley.