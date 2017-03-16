Firehouse Pub's Irish nachos recipe

(WJBK) - Mike Urban and Darius Hamilton from Firehouse Pub joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a St. Patrick's Day recipe with us. You can get their recipe for Irish Nachos below.
Firehouse Pub has two locations. The original in St. Clair Shores and the newest in Wyandotte. All three of the owners are working Detroit firemen. For more information, visit www.firehousepubshores.com.
IRISH NACHOS
- 8oz Guinness braised corn beef
- 2oz green bell peppers
- 2oz caramelized onions
- Yellow corn tortilla chips
- 6oz Shredded mozzarella, provolone, Swiss mix
- Green onions and parsley and Sour cream for garnish
Heat pan with light coat of oil,
Sautée onions and peppers til peppers are tender.
Add in your 8oz of braised corn beef sautee until desired liking,
Top with cheese mix, cover 30 seconds dredge mix once cheese is melted over yellow corn tortillas, top with sour cream, green onions and parsley.