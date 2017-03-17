Jim Brady's Bistro's Guinness Stout Chocolate Cake recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Jim Brady's Bistro's Guinness Stout Chocolate Cake recipe Mimi Kwiecine from Diamond Jim Brady's Bistro in Novi joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School on St. Patrick's Day to share a festive recipe with us.

- Mimi Kwiecine from Diamond Jim Brady's Bistro in Novi joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School on St. Patrick's Day to share a festive recipe with us. You can get their Guinness stout chocolate cake recipe below.

For more information on Jim Brady's Bistro, visit www.djbistro.com.

GUINNESS STOUT CHOCOLATE CAKE

¼ cup cocoa powder to dust baking pans

½ pound butter

1 cup Guinness Stout

2/3 cup dark cocoa powder

1 tsp. salt

2 cups unbleached flour

2 cups granulated sugar

11/4 teaspoon baking soda, sifted

2 extra-large eggs

½ cup sour cream

1. heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly dust two springform pans with cocoa powder.

2. in a heavy saucepan heat butter, Guinness and cocoa powder until melted. Cool.

3. sift dry ingredients together, add the cooled butter mixture and beat for 1 minute on medium speed. Add eggs and sour cream and beat an additional 2 minutes on medium.

4. pour batter into pans and bake 25-30 minutes until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Place pans on wire rack for 10 minutes then remove the sides and continue cooling.

5. frost with homemade chocolate icing. Recipe below.

CHOCOLATE FROSTING

1 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners sugar

2 Tbs. milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup semi sweet chips melted, cooled to room temperature.

Beat all ingredients together other than chocolate until smooth. Stir in cooled chocolate.