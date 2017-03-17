Bastone Brewery's Chicken and Whiskey, a St. Patrick's Day special Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Bastone Brewery's Chicken and Whiskey, a St. Patrick's Day special Royal Oak's Bastone Brewery has a special menu for St. Patrick's Day.

Executive Chef Robert Young joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the menu, and show us how to prepare their Chicken and Whiskey. You can find their recipe below.

For more information on Bastone Brewery, visit www.bastone.net.

CHICKEN AND WHISKEY

Poached chicken with ricotta tortellini, spinach and roasted red peppers smothered in a whiskey mustard sauce

Serves 4 to 6

1 oz olive oil

1 lb poached chicken

1 lb tortellini (cooked)

4 oz spinach

8 oz roasted red peppers

Generous shot of Irish whiskey

Prepared sauce to desired consistency

1. Heat olive oil in large skillet and sauté the chicken.

2. Add the roasted red peppers and spinach.

3. Add the whiskey with caution as it will catch fire.

4. Add the tortellini.

5. Add the sauce until a desired consistency is reached.

For the sauce:

8 oz milk

4 oz chicken stock (or a chicken bouillon cube)

4 oz heavy cream

2 oz butter

2 oz flour

2 oz course grain mustard

Milk or chicken stock to thin sauce if needed

1. Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat.

2. Gradually add flour mixing until a smooth paste is created.

3. Gradually add milk, chicken stock and finally heavy cream.

4. Add mustard and mix.

5. Add milk or chicken stock to thin the sauce if needed.