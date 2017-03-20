Annabel Cohen's roast cauliflower steak recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Annabel Cohen's roast cauliflower steak recipe Chef Annabel Cohen from Annabel Cohen Cooks Detroit, Catering joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School on Meatless Monday.

- Chef Annabel Cohen from Annabel Cohen Cooks Detroit, Catering joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School on Meatless Monday. She shared a recipe with us for cauliflower steaks, which you can find below.

For more information on Annabel, visit www.annabelcooksdetroit.com.

ROAST CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH FRESH TOMATO SAUCE

Recipe from Annabel Cohen

From Annabel Cohen Cooks Detroit, Catering

Cauliflower:

1 large head of cauliflower

Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing on the cauliflower

salt and pepper to taste

Fresh shaved Parmesan cheese, garnish

Sauce:

1 cup chopped onions

1 can (14 oz) petite diced tomatoes

1 tsp. chopped garlic

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup fresh shredded basil, plus more resh basil leaves, garnish

Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove leaves from cauliflower, and cut away the bottom of the stem (do not remove the core of cauliflower).

Use a sharp knife to slice cauliflower into four "steaks," (keep borken florets aside). Transfer the "steaks" to a rimmed baking sheet that's been brushed with olive oil. Brush the top of the cauliflower steaks with olive oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast cauliflower until tender, 15-20

Combine onions, garlic and tomatoes in large skillet over medium-high heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, add remaining ingredients and cook, stirring frequently, for 15 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste and serve hot, over the cauliflower. Top with Parmesan cheese and garnish with more fresh basil.