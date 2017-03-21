Novi Chophouse's seared cobia recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Novi Chophouse's seared cobia recipe A couple of weeks are left in Lent. The guys from Novi Chophouse joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a seafood recipe to spice up your Fish Fridays.

- A couple of weeks are left in Lent. The guys from Novi Chophouse joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a seafood recipe to spice up your Fish Fridays. You can get their recipe for Achiote Marinated Seared Cobia below.

For more information on Novi Chophouse, visit www.novichophouse.com.

Achiote Marinated Seared Cobia

Jicama Puree, Avocado & Cucumber Relish, Pickled Chilies, Avocado Coulis

Makes 4 Servings

4 each, 8oz portions of Cobia Fish

Achiote Marinade:

¾ Cup Achiote Paste

¼ cup orange juice

2 Tablespoons of Apple Cider Vinegar

Mix all ingredients together and gently rub onto the fish. Marinade the fish for at least an hour or overnight in the refrigerator.

Jicama Puree:

2 Jicama roots, peeled and cut into chunks

1 Large celery root, peeled and cut into chunks

1/4 Cup butter

¾ Cup heavy cream

1 Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Place jicama and celery root into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and coarsely mash with a potato masher. Add butter, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper into vegetable root mixture until desired consistency is reached. Fold cream into puree until just combined.

Avocado and Cucumber Relish:

2 medium avocados, peeled, pitted and medium diced

1 English cucumber, peeled, seeds removed and medium diced

1 Roasted poblano pepper small diced

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

juice from 2 lemons

salt and pepper to taste

Avocado Coulis:

2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted

½ cup heavy cream

2 jalapenos seeds removed

2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of lime juice

salt and pepper to taste

Put all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until pureed add salt and pepper to taste

Pickled Chiles:

1 Jalapaneo pepper seeded and fine diced

1 poblano pepper seeded and fine diced

1 red pepper seeded and fine diced

1 yellow pepper seeded and fine diced

½ cup of rice wine vinegar

¼ cup fine sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Combine all the peppers into a container. Bring vinegar, sugar, and salt to boil then remove from heat for 1 min and pour the hot liquid over the chilies. Allow the combined mixture to cool uncovered in the refrigerator.

To cook the cobia:

Heat a sauté skillet on the stove add a tablespoon of vegetable oil. Allow the pan to get hot. Season both sides of the cobia fillets with salt and pepper place the fillets in the hot pan and sear for 2 minutes then flip the fillets over and allow to cook for another 2 to 3 minutes depending on desired doneness. Serve on top of jicama puree, relish and avocado coulis. Garnish with the pickled chilies.