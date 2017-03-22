Chef Paul's Asian style seafood in parchment recipe

(WJBK) - When it comes to filling your plate, it's important to make good choices from all five food groups but it's not always easy to eat healthy.
Chef Paul Penney, a culinary specialist for Ulliance, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with some advice. He shared a recipe with us, too, that incorporates food from all food groups. You can get his recipe for Asian style seafood below.
ASIAN STYLE SEAFOOD IN PARCHMENT
Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of assorted fish - shrimp, scallop and firm fish like halibut, bass or cod
- 1 cup (or more) fresh julienned carrot, snow peas or assorted vegetables
- ½ cup sliced shitake mushrooms
- 1 ½ tablespoon grated ginger
- 2 4" stalks of lemon grass
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 - 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 tablespoon jalapeños, stemmed, seeded, and chopped or hotter pepper if desired
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped (for serving)
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon of low-sodium soy sauce
- 1-2 tablespoons Mirin, Sake, or rice wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup or agave nectar
- Fresh cracked pepper
1 large sheet of parchment paper
Steamed rice for sharing
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- In a medium bowl, mix ½ the ginger and ½ the garlic together.
- In another bowl, add the other ½ of the garlic and ginger, ½ the oil. Mix well. Add in all the remaining vegetables and mushrooms. Toss well in the mixture and allow to sit for 5 - 10 minutes.
- On a cookie sheet, place a piece of parchment paper or foil that will be formed into the vessel for cooking. Add the lemon grass to the center as a raft to build the meal.
- Place the vegetables on top of the lemon grass sticks.
- Place the seafood in a single layer on top of the vegetables.
- Use the vegetable bowl and add the remaining oil, soy sauce, Mirin/sake or vinegar, fish sauce and maple syrup with a pinch of fresh cracked pepper and whisk.
- Wrap the parchment paper or foil around the vegetable/fish to form a packet. Just before sealing, pour in the remainder steaming liquid over the vegetables and fish.
- Place in pre-heated oven and cook 10 to 12 minutes.
- Remove tray from the oven and unwrap.
- Place the seafood pieces in rice or grain-filled bowl and toss. Add chopped cilantro for presentation and pour left over cooking juices over the rice or grain.