Chef Paul's Asian style seafood in parchment recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Chef Paul's Asian style seafood in parchment recipe When it comes to filling your plate, it's important to make good choices from all five food groups but it's not always easy to eat healthy.

Chef Paul Penney, a culinary specialist for Ulliance, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with some advice. He shared a recipe with us, too, that incorporates food from all food groups. You can get his recipe for Asian style seafood below.

ASIAN STYLE SEAFOOD IN PARCHMENT

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound of assorted fish - shrimp, scallop and firm fish like halibut, bass or cod

1 cup (or more) fresh julienned carrot, snow peas or assorted vegetables

½ cup sliced shitake mushrooms

1 ½ tablespoon grated ginger

2 4" stalks of lemon grass

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 - 3 green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeños, stemmed, seeded, and chopped or hotter pepper if desired

½ cup cilantro, chopped (for serving)

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon of low-sodium soy sauce

1-2 tablespoons Mirin, Sake, or rice wine vinegar

½ teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon maple syrup or agave nectar

Fresh cracked pepper

1 large sheet of parchment paper

Steamed rice for sharing

Directions