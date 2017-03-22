Chef Paul's Asian style seafood in parchment recipe

(WJBK) - When it comes to filling your plate, it's important to make good choices from all five food groups but it's not always easy to eat healthy.

Chef Paul Penney, a culinary specialist for Ulliance, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with some advice. He shared a recipe with us, too, that incorporates food from all food groups. You can get his recipe for Asian style seafood below.

ASIAN STYLE SEAFOOD IN PARCHMENT
Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of assorted fish - shrimp, scallop and firm fish like halibut, bass or cod
  • 1 cup (or more) fresh julienned carrot, snow peas or assorted vegetables
  • ½ cup sliced shitake mushrooms
  • 1 ½ tablespoon grated ginger
  • 2 4" stalks of lemon grass
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 - 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon jalapeños, stemmed, seeded, and chopped or hotter pepper if desired
  • ½ cup cilantro, chopped (for serving)
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon of low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1-2 tablespoons Mirin, Sake, or rice wine vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup or agave nectar
  • Fresh cracked pepper

1 large sheet of parchment paper

Steamed rice for sharing

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix ½ the ginger and ½ the garlic together.
  3. In another bowl, add the other ½ of the garlic and ginger, ½ the oil. Mix well. Add in all the remaining vegetables and mushrooms. Toss well in the mixture and allow to sit for 5 - 10 minutes.
  4. On a cookie sheet, place a piece of parchment paper or foil that will be formed into the vessel for cooking. Add the lemon grass to the center as a raft to build the meal.
  5. Place the vegetables on top of the lemon grass sticks.
  6. Place the seafood in a single layer on top of the vegetables.
  7. Use the vegetable bowl and add the remaining oil, soy sauce, Mirin/sake or vinegar, fish sauce and maple syrup with a pinch of fresh cracked pepper and whisk.
  8. Wrap the parchment paper or foil around the vegetable/fish to form a packet. Just before sealing, pour in the remainder steaming liquid over the vegetables and fish.
  9. Place in pre-heated oven and cook 10 to 12 minutes.
  10. Remove tray from the oven and unwrap.
  11. Place the seafood pieces in rice or grain-filled bowl and toss. Add chopped cilantro for presentation and pour left over cooking juices over the rice or grain.

