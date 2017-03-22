Seafood recipes from Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Seafood recipes from Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market The Lenten season is underway and fish and chips appear at every local parish and menu.

Chef Angelo Loria from Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market has a delicious and easy change for a perfect seafood Lenten dinner-fast and easy without the calorie-laden, batter dipped fish and potatoes. It's full of flavor and pairs well with a side of rice.

You can get his recipes below. To find a Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market near you, visit www.vinceandjoes.com.

SEAFOOD JAMBALAYA

Ingredients

20 medium peeled, deveined shrimp, about 1/2 pound, chopped

1/2 pound fish filets (trout, red fish, catfish, blue fish, etc)

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

3 bay leaves

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 1/2 cups long grain rice

3 1/2 cups chicken stock

1/2 pound Andouille sausage, sliced

Chopped green onion for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Combine the shrimp, chicken and Essence in a bowl and toss to coat evenly. Set aside.

Heat the oil over in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Add the onions, peppers and celery, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes, until softened.

Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add tomatoes, bay leaves, Worcestershire and hot sauces. Stir in the rice and slowly add the broth. Bring the rice to a simmer, cover and reduce heat to low and cook until most of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 15 minutes.

Stir in the shrimp and chicken mixture, and the sausage. Cover and cook for 10 minutes longer. Turn off the heat and allow the jambalaya to continue to steam 10 minutes longer before serving. Stir in the green onion.



SEAFOOD RISOTTO

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined, shells reserved

8 cups seafood or shrimp stock

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallots, finely chopped

½ pound fish filets (cod, sea bass, halibut, etc)

2 cups Arborio rice

2 large plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

1/2 cup dry white wine

12 large sea scallops

½ pound

1 clove garlic, smashed

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Kosher Salt and Fresh Cracked Pepper

Instructions

1. Rinse the shrimp shells in cold water. Heat broth and reserved shrimp shells in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain stock and discard the shells. Keep the stock hot.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in rice and cook until each grain is coated in oil and become translucent, about 3 minutes.

3. Add the tomatoes, garlic and wine to the rice. Cook, stirring, until the wine has completely absorbed. Using a ladle, add 3/4 cup of hot broth to the rice. Continue to stir until the rice has absorbed most of the liquid, then add another 3/4 cup broth. Continue adding broth in this manner, stirring constantly, until all the broth has been use and the grains are al dente, about 18 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, about 10 minutes after the risotto begins to cook, prepare the shrimp and scallops. In a large skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil. Add the shrimp and the scallops and cook until heated through. Shrimp should be pink and scallops lightly browned on both sides, about 4 minutes. Transfer shrimp and scallops to a plate and cover with foil.

5. Pour the remaining contents of the skillet (flavorful oil included) into the risotto, and mix well. Stir in parsley and remove from heat and season with salt and pepper.

6. Serve immediately topped with seafood and garnished with parsley.

MEDITERRANEAN SEAFOOD COUSCOUS

1⁄3 cup olive oil

1 celery stalk, minced

1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and minced

1 medium yellow onion, minced

1 small carrot, minced

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 vine-ripe tomatoes, cored, seeded, and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced 1⁄4-inch thick

4 cups fish stock

1⁄4 tsp. saffron threads

8 oz. swordfish, cut into 1-inch pieces

8 oz deveined, shell on shrimp

1 lb. mussels, cleaned

1 lb. calamari bodies and tentacles, bodies cut into 1⁄2-inch rings

1⁄2 cup whole toasted almonds, finely chopped

2 tbsp. packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tbsp. toasted pine nuts

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 cups cooked couscous

1. In a large Dutch oven, warm the olive oil over medium heat. Add the celery, bell pepper, onion, and carrot and cook, stirring, until soft, about 12 minutes.

2. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

3. Increase the heat to high, add the tomatoes, garlic, and zucchini, and cook, stirring, until they start to brown lightly, about 2 minutes.

4. Pour in the fish stock and saffron and bring to a boil. Arrange the swordfish in the stock, followed by, in this order, the shrimp, mussels, and calamari.

5. Then cover the pan and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until the fish and shrimp are cooked through and the mussels and cockles open, about 10 minutes. Remove the soup from the heat, stir in the almonds, parsley, and pine nuts, and season with salt and pepper. Divide the couscous among serving plates, shaping it into a mound, then ladle over the vegetables, broth, and seafood to serve.