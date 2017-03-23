Detroit chef students competing to create best school lunches Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Detroit chef students competing to create best school lunches Five teams from three campuses at Detroit Public Schools Community District are cooking up change as part of Healthy Schools Campaign's Healthy Cooking Contest.

Student chefs are challenged to create healthy and delicious school meals that their peers will enjoy, while meeting strict nutritional standards and a tight budget, about $1 per meal -constraints schools deal with every day. The winning team's dishes will be served at Dallas ISD Schools and the students will also win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete at the national competition in June.

Some of these students have never traveled outside of Detroit, so for students like those this is an opportunity of a lifetime to travel, meet students from other cities, meet congressional leaders and visit the sites around Washington.

The Detroit District Competition is happening on April 4. The national competition is on June 12.

For more information, visit www.cookingupchange.org.