Wok Asian Bistro's Bulgogi Beef Street Taco recipe

Wok Asian Bistro owner Greg Richards joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share another recipe with us. You can get his Bulgogi Beef Street Taco recipe below.

Wok Asian Bistro is located in Northville. For more information, visit www.wokasianbistro.com

BULGOGI BEEF STREET TACO

8 oz thinly sliced flank steak

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 c sliced yellow onions

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp soju (or non-flavored vodka)

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp sesame seeds

1/8 tsp black pepper

2 green onion pieces, sliced

1/2 c julienned mushrooms

1/2 c mozzarella, shredded

4-6 flour tortillas

1. Using a deep fryer, hold tortilla with tongs in oil for 30 seconds to form shell.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine beef and next eight ingredients (through black pepper) and mix well.

3. Place mixture in ziplock bag and marinate for half hour minimum.

4. Heat skillet and pour beef mixture in and cook until steak is medium-well.

5. Add mushrooms and stir fry for an additional minute.

6. Divide mixture among tortillas, top with mozzarella and green onions.