- Intu Tea was recently featured in Hour Detroit magazine.



Mary Jones, founder of Intu Tea, joined Fox 2 to make green tea chicken noodle soup.

Ingredients:

8 oz cooked boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into ½ inch pieces

1 1/2 cup brewed Formosa Gunpowder Intu Tea or other green tea

5 ounces dry bean thread noodles

4 cups oyster mushrooms, cubed

1/2 inch-thick slices of ginger lightly mashed

5 cups chicken stock

3 cups baby spinach leaves

Instructions:

1.) Place chicken in a large bowl and add 1 cup of brewed green tea.

2.) Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight to marinate.

3.) Cover the bean thread noodles with warm water.

4.) Soak until softened about 10 minutes, then drain.

5.) In a large pot, bring the chicken stock, ginger and mushrooms to a boil over high heat.

6.) Reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Add chicken, the remaining ½ cup brewed tea and soaked noodles.

7.) Return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 2 minutes.

8.) Add the spinach and cook 3 minutes.

9.) Season with salt and pepper.