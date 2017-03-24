Intu Tea prepares green tea chicken noodle soup

(WJBK) - Intu Tea was recently featured in Hour Detroit magazine.
Mary Jones, founder of Intu Tea, joined Fox 2 to make green tea chicken noodle soup.
Ingredients:
8 oz cooked boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into ½ inch pieces
1 1/2 cup brewed Formosa Gunpowder Intu Tea or other green tea
5 ounces dry bean thread noodles
4 cups oyster mushrooms, cubed
1/2 inch-thick slices of ginger lightly mashed
5 cups chicken stock
3 cups baby spinach leaves
Instructions:
1.) Place chicken in a large bowl and add 1 cup of brewed green tea.
2.) Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight to marinate.
3.) Cover the bean thread noodles with warm water.
4.) Soak until softened about 10 minutes, then drain.
5.) In a large pot, bring the chicken stock, ginger and mushrooms to a boil over high heat.
6.) Reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Add chicken, the remaining ½ cup brewed tea and soaked noodles.
7.) Return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 2 minutes.
8.) Add the spinach and cook 3 minutes.
9.) Season with salt and pepper.