Detroit's New Center Eatery offering free waffles on International Waffle Day

New Center Eatery in Detroit is celebrating International Waffle Day on March 25 by giving the first 100 customers a free waffle. The restaurant opens at 8 a.m. and waffles will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

New Center Eatery is has been delighting the taste buds of customers with their "Original Chicken & Waffles" since 2003. The restaurant features a dozen chicken and waffles combinations, along with a multitude of waffle flavors, breakfast entrées, and lunch and dinner options.