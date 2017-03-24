Detroit's New Center Eatery offering free waffles on International Waffle Day

New Center Eatery in Detroit is celebrating International Waffle Day on March 25 by giving the first 100 customers a free waffle. The restaurant opens at 8 a.m. and waffles will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
New Center Eatery is has been delighting the taste buds of customers with their "Original Chicken & Waffles" since 2003. The restaurant features a dozen chicken and waffles combinations, along with a multitude of waffle flavors, breakfast entrées, and lunch and dinner options.
New Center Eatery is located at 3100 W Grand Blvd. For more information, call (313) 875-0088 or visit www.newcentereatery.net.