Busch's Market opening restaurant in Canton

(WJBK) - Busch's Market is fetting into the restaurant business. They're opening a new store in Canton on Canton Center Road that will house J.B.'s Smokehouse.
J.B.'s Smokehouse's Rebecca Wauldron joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the new restaurant, and to share their macaroni and cheese recipe with us. You can get that below.
To find a Busch's Market near you, visit www.buschs.com.
J.B.'S SMOKEHOUSE STYLE MACARONI & CHEESE
Serves 6
Béchamel Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter (3/4 ounce; 20g) (see note above)
- 3 tablespoons (12g) all-purpose flour (see note above)
- 2 cups whole milk
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Freshly grated nutmeg, to taste (optional)
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat (do not allow it to brown). Add flour and whisk to form a paste. Continue to cook, stirring, until raw flour scent is gone, about 1 minute.
- Whisking constantly, add milk in a thin, steady stream, or in increments of a couple of tablespoons at a time, whisking thoroughly and getting into all corners of the pan to maintain a homogeneous texture. Sauce will initially become very thick, then get very thin once all the milk is added.
- Heat, stirring, until sauce comes to a simmer and begins to thicken slightly. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring, until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 3 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper. Add nutmeg to taste, if using. Use sauce right away, or press a piece of plastic wrap over surface of sauce to prevent a skin from forming and keep warm until ready to use. Sauce can be cooled and stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for several days.
To Finish J.B.'s Roadhouse Style Macaroni & Cheese:
Ingredients:
- 1 Recipe Béchamel Sauce (see above)
- 2 Pounds Cooked Elbow Macaroni or Cavatappi Pasta (1 pound dry)
- 2-3 cups Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese
Directions:
- Heat a large non-stick skillet or lightly oiled heavy skillet over high heat. Add the béchamel sauce and allow it to heat and bubble for about 1 minutes.
- Add the cheese to the skillet, sprinkling it over the béchamel. Allow the mixture to simmer, without stirring, for about 3 minutes.
- Add the pasta to the pan and fold together with a rubber spatula.
- Reduce the heat and simmer over low for 2-3 minutes. Serve immediately.