Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Busch's Market opening restaurant in Canton

- Busch's Market is fetting into the restaurant business. They're opening a new store in Canton on Canton Center Road that will house J.B.'s Smokehouse.

J.B.'s Smokehouse's Rebecca Wauldron joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the new restaurant, and to share their macaroni and cheese recipe with us. You can get that below.

To find a Busch's Market near you, visit www.buschs.com.

J.B.'S SMOKEHOUSE STYLE MACARONI & CHEESE

Serves 6

Béchamel Sauce

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter (3/4 ounce; 20g) (see note above)

3 tablespoons (12g) all-purpose flour (see note above)

2 cups whole milk

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated nutmeg, to taste (optional)

Directions:

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat (do not allow it to brown). Add flour and whisk to form a paste. Continue to cook, stirring, until raw flour scent is gone, about 1 minute. Whisking constantly, add milk in a thin, steady stream, or in increments of a couple of tablespoons at a time, whisking thoroughly and getting into all corners of the pan to maintain a homogeneous texture. Sauce will initially become very thick, then get very thin once all the milk is added. Heat, stirring, until sauce comes to a simmer and begins to thicken slightly. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring, until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add nutmeg to taste, if using. Use sauce right away, or press a piece of plastic wrap over surface of sauce to prevent a skin from forming and keep warm until ready to use. Sauce can be cooled and stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for several days.

To Finish J.B.'s Roadhouse Style Macaroni & Cheese:

Ingredients:

1 Recipe Béchamel Sauce (see above)

2 Pounds Cooked Elbow Macaroni or Cavatappi Pasta (1 pound dry)

2-3 cups Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese

Directions: