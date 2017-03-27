The Conserva chef prepares jumbo prawns

(WJBK) - Looking for a new brunch spot?
Soon The Conserva will be open Sunday's for brunch.
For now, the restaurant is open 4 p.m. to midnight,Tuesday through Saturday, located at 201 E. 9 Mile in Ferndale.
Joining Fox 2 is Chef Matthew Baldridge, the owner of The Conserva, with his recipe for jumbo prawns.
Ingredients:
2 jumbo prawns
1 tablespoon garlic puree
1/4 cup white wine
4 spring onions
6 cloves roasted garlic
2 ounces unsalted butter
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
salt to taste
Instructions:
Over medium heat saute prawns with the shell on, approximately 3 minutes on each side. Add spring onions and garlic cloves to the pan. Cook for another 3 minutes. Add white wine, and garlic puree to pan. Cover tightly for 2 minutes. Add butter and stir vigorously untill incorporated and smooth. Season with salt. Add parsley to pan and serve over spring onions.