The Conserva chef prepares jumbo prawns Looking for a new brunch spot?

Soon The Conserva will be open Sunday's for brunch.

For now, the restaurant is open 4 p.m. to midnight,Tuesday through Saturday, located at 201 E. 9 Mile in Ferndale.

Joining Fox 2 is Chef Matthew Baldridge, the owner of The Conserva, with his recipe for jumbo prawns.

Ingredients:

2 jumbo prawns

1 tablespoon garlic puree

1/4 cup white wine

4 spring onions

6 cloves roasted garlic

2 ounces unsalted butter

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

salt to taste

Instructions:

Over medium heat saute prawns with the shell on, approximately 3 minutes on each side. Add spring onions and garlic cloves to the pan. Cook for another 3 minutes. Add white wine, and garlic puree to pan. Cover tightly for 2 minutes. Add butter and stir vigorously untill incorporated and smooth. Season with salt. Add parsley to pan and serve over spring onions.