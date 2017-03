Naked Fuel prepares smoothie bowls Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Naked Fuel prepares smoothie bowls Under the idea that food is medicine, family-owned-and-operated juice bar Naked Fuel prepares healthy treats.

Natasha Hermiz of Naked Fuel joins Fox 2.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

1 pack of Dragon Fruit

4 Strawberries

8oz. Coconut water

Topped with Granola, cacao nibs, coconut and Honey