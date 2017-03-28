Restaurant, organization team up to create human sex-trafficking safehouse Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Restaurant, organization team up to create human sex-trafficking safehouse Lockhart's BBQ is teaming up with Leadership Oakland for a good cause.

- Lockhart's BBQ is teaming up with Leadership Oakland for a good cause.

This year, Leadership Oakland is raising money to create a safe-house for survivors of sex trafficking in the Detroit area.

Pete Engelhardt, Lockhart's executive chef is here making mac-n-cheese shepherd's pie, and Nancy Maurer, executive director at Leadership Oakland joins Fox 2 to talk about a special benefit.

It's taking place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to close. Lockhart's BBQ has agreed to donate 15 percent of purchases back to Leadership Oakland.

Mac-n-Cheese Shepherd's Pie



Ingredients:

8oz Smoked Brisket Chopped

6oz Zesty BBQ Sauce

8oz Mac-n-Cheese (Already prepared and hot)

4oz Shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese

2oz Toasted Breadcrumbs



Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Put a medium sautée pan over medium high heat. Add brisket and bbq sauce to pan for 8-10 minutes until hot.

3. Put brisket and bbq mixture in a casserole dish, top with prepared mac-n-cheese and top with shredded monterrey jack cheese.

4. Place casserole dish in oven for 7-10 minutes until golden brown

5. Top with toasted breadcrumbs and serve