Restaurant, organization team up to create human sex-trafficking safehouse

(WJBK) - Lockhart's BBQ is teaming up with Leadership Oakland for a good cause.
This year, Leadership Oakland is raising money to create a safe-house for survivors of sex trafficking in the Detroit area.
Pete Engelhardt, Lockhart's executive chef is here making mac-n-cheese shepherd's pie, and Nancy Maurer, executive director at Leadership Oakland joins Fox 2 to talk about a special benefit.
It's taking place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to close. Lockhart's BBQ has agreed to donate 15 percent of purchases back to Leadership Oakland.
Mac-n-Cheese Shepherd's Pie
Ingredients:
8oz Smoked Brisket Chopped
6oz Zesty BBQ Sauce
8oz Mac-n-Cheese (Already prepared and hot)
4oz Shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese
2oz Toasted Breadcrumbs
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. Put a medium sautée pan over medium high heat. Add brisket and bbq sauce to pan for 8-10 minutes until hot.
3. Put brisket and bbq mixture in a casserole dish, top with prepared mac-n-cheese and top with shredded monterrey jack cheese.
4. Place casserole dish in oven for 7-10 minutes until golden brown
5. Top with toasted breadcrumbs and serve