Ferndale restaurant Voyager prepares shrimp toast with white BBQ sauce Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Ferndale restaurant Voyager prepares shrimp toast with white BBQ sauce Fernalde's welcoming a new raw bar and eatery this week.

- Fernalde's welcoming a new raw bar and eatery this week.

Joining Fox 2 are co-executive chefs Justin Tootla and Jennifer Jackson from Voyager.

Shrimp Toast w/ White BBq Sauce

White BBQ Sauce

(Makes about 2 cups)

Ingredients

1.5c mayonnaise

1/4c distilled white vinegar

2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoon Worchestersire

juice of 1 lemon + zest

1 clove garlic, grated

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk well to combine, then serve. Can be made up to a week ahead.

Shrimp Toast

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

10 oz Shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 teaspoon cornstarch

2 teaspoon soy

2 teaspoon red Chinese vinegar

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 egg white

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup sesame

4 slices day old white bread

Vegetable Oil, (for frying about 1 quart)

Kosher salt

Instructions

1. Combine shrimp, soy sauce, cornstarch, salt, lemon zest and juice, egg, and vinegar in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until a slightly chunky paste has formed. Fold in scallions.

2. Alternatively, chop shrimp by hand with a knife until you very small pieces, then fold in remaining ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.

3. Spread mixture evenly over one side of the toast.

4. Heat oil in a wok or dutch oven to 325°F (use a thermometer). Carefully transfer half of toasts to the oil, shrimp side-down. Cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes, adjusting flame as necessary to maintain heat, then carefully flip toast and cook until second side is golden brown, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining toasts. Season with salt and sesame seeds and serve immediately.