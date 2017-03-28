Ferndale restaurant Voyager prepares shrimp toast with white BBQ sauce

(WJBK) - Fernalde's welcoming a new raw bar and eatery this week.
Joining Fox 2 are co-executive chefs Justin Tootla and Jennifer Jackson from Voyager.
Shrimp Toast w/ White BBq Sauce
White BBQ Sauce
(Makes about 2 cups)
Ingredients
1.5c mayonnaise
1/4c distilled white vinegar
2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoon Worchestersire
juice of 1 lemon + zest
1 clove garlic, grated
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Instructions
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk well to combine, then serve. Can be made up to a week ahead.
Shrimp Toast
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
10 oz Shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 teaspoon cornstarch
2 teaspoon soy
2 teaspoon red Chinese vinegar
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 egg white
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup sesame
4 slices day old white bread
Vegetable Oil, (for frying about 1 quart)
Kosher salt
Instructions
1. Combine shrimp, soy sauce, cornstarch, salt, lemon zest and juice, egg, and vinegar in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until a slightly chunky paste has formed. Fold in scallions.
2. Alternatively, chop shrimp by hand with a knife until you very small pieces, then fold in remaining ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.
3. Spread mixture evenly over one side of the toast.
4. Heat oil in a wok or dutch oven to 325°F (use a thermometer). Carefully transfer half of toasts to the oil, shrimp side-down. Cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes, adjusting flame as necessary to maintain heat, then carefully flip toast and cook until second side is golden brown, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining toasts. Season with salt and sesame seeds and serve immediately.