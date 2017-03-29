Ocean Prime chef prepares king salmon, halibut dish Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Ocean Prime chef prepares king salmon, halibut dish With Easter still a few weeks away, many are still right in the middle of Lenten season.

Joining Fox 2 is Ocean Prime Executive Chef Sean Force and Sous Chef Chris Mayer to help give us some great ideas for those fish Fridays

Ocean Prime is located on Coolidge in Troy, across from the Somerset Collection.

King Salmon

Ingredients

8 oz of king salmon

1 tablespoon of seafood seasoning

.125 kosher salt

.5 tablespoon oil

.5 tablespoon of water

1 tablespoon fish butter

2 oz of roasted roma tomatoes

1 tablespoon of Kalamata olives

1 tablespoon of toasted garlic and oil

8 red jumbo onions julienned

1 oz of haricot verte beans

2 ounces blanched fingerlings

.125 slat

1 ounce of anchovy vinaigrette

1 crank of black pepper

1 teaspoon parsley

1 lemon wedge

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

1. Season fish with seafood seasoning and salt. Broil fish to desired doneness.

2. Place fingerling potatoes in fryer until golden brown.

3. In a small sauté pan, over medium heat, combine tomatoes, olives, toasted garlic in oil. Red onions, fingerling potatoes and haricot vert.

4. Remove pan from flame and add salt, pepper and anchovy vinaigrette.

5. On a large oval place the salmon in the middle of the plate, slightly towards the right. Built the salad to the left of the salmon.

6. Garnish with olive oil and parsley.

7. Finish with lemon wedge placed between the vegetables, and fish, skin side facing up.

Anchovy Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 cups of red wine vinaigrette

4 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

2 oz of white anchovies

Instructions

Puree everything in a blender until smooth.

Halibut and Lobster Ravioli

Ingredients

1 8-oz. Halibut

1 teaspoon oil, blended, as needed

.5 teaspoon salt, kosher, as needed

.25 teaspoon seafood seasoning, as needed

1 teaspoon fish butter

2 tablespoon lobster ravioli

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

.125 salt, kosher, as needed

1 teaspoon parsley, minced

1 oz corn, blanched

1 oz, asparagus, standard, split 2" cut, blanched

1 tablespoon leek butter

.125 salt, kosher, to taste

2 fl-oz tomato fondue

.125 parsley, minced as needed

Instructions

1. Coat halibut in oil on a sizzle platter and season all sides with salt. Season top with seafood seasoning. Place in broiler and cook to desired temperature. Leave in broiler to achieve some color and finish in the oven as need.

2. Place ravioli in boiling salted water until tender and hot, approximately 5 minutes. Once ravioli are cooked, toss in SS bowl with parsley, butter and salt to coat.

3. When preparing the corn, be sure to blanch it on the cob. When removing the corn from the cob, make sure to keep the cornels connected in a rectangle honeycomb design.

4. Place corn and asparagus in a small sauté pan with leek butter and salt

5. Place the corn emulsion in the center of a hot large oval plate. Spreading out in an oval shape, approx. 2 inches from the rim. Spoon the asparagus and corn in the center of the plate, spreading out so it can be seen around the portion of the fish when placed on top.

6. Brush the cooked halibut with fish butter and drain any excess liquid on a paper towel. Place the fish on top of the vegetables at a slight angle.

7. Spoon the ravioli to the back left side of the fish.

8. Garnish with tomato fondue in a small quenelle on top of the fish

9. Garnish plate with chopped parsley.