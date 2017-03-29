Pretzel Bell prepares salmon and lentils Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Pretzel Bell prepares salmon and lentils Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor is celebrating its one year anniversary.

- Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor is celebrating its one year anniversary.

They'll be offering specials this month, including some free entrees.



Mike Trombley joins Fox 2 to make salmon and lentils.

Ingredients

3/4 cups uncooked lentils, cooked as described on package

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 tablespoon sliced shallots

1/4 cup carrots, sliced

Kosher or sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

A pinch of Allspice

½ cups pear tomatoes, halved

Asparagus, trimmed of woody ends or other seasonal vegtables

2 teaspoons whole butter

2 (5-6) ounce salmon fillets, cleaned, de-boned and skinless

2 teaspoons oil

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1 lemon, pre grilled

3 ounces olive oil

2 ounces stock

Instructions

1. Cook lentils as directed on package and reserve.

2. Heat a heavy gauge 2 qt sauce pan on medium high heat, add oil, shallots and carrots. Cook for 8-10 minutes until soft, adjusting heat as needed. Add the cooked lentils to pot and mix, season with salt, pepper, allspice and the pear tomatoes

3. Heat a sauté pan on medium high heat, add butter and asparagus, cook for 4 minutes or until soft and season with salt and pepper. The asparagus can be roasted if desired.

4. While asparagus is cooking, heat an additional skillet to medium high heat, when hot add oil and sprinkle salt on salmon and add to pan, cook 3-4 minutes on each side.

5. After salmon has cooked, plate items and add the grilled lemon to the cooking pan with the olive oil and stock to create a sauce.