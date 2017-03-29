Andiamo's bottomless pasta bowls every Monday for $11.95 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Andiamo's bottomless pasta bowls every Monday for $11.95 All nine Andiamo locations are now serving up bottomless pasta bowls every Monday night for just $11.95.

- Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo

All nine Andiamo locations are now serving up bottomless pasta bowls every Monday night for just $11.95.

You can choose from five kinds of pasta: Fettuccine, Penne, Rigatoni, Spaghetti or gluten-free pasta; then, add a homemade sauce crafted from the finest ingredients. Sauces include Bolognese, Palmina, Pomodoro or Tomato Basil. For an extra fee, you can add on meat and seafood.

Now through April 30, you can also get an 8-10 ounce Cold Water Canadian Lobster Tail with a soup and salad for just $22.95. The deal isn't offered on Easter Sunday.

To find an Andiamo location near you, visit www.andiamoitalia.com.

If you're feeling like night in, Andiamo Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School and shared their tomato basil sauce recipe with us. You can get the recipe below.

TOMATO BASIL SAUCE

Ingredients

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 Each Garlic cloves, chopped

4 Ounces Onions, chopped

¼ Cup Fresh Cut Basil

¼ Cup Fresh Cut Parsley

1 ½ Teaspoons Thyme, fresh (cut in half if using dry)

¼ Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 28 oz can San Marzano Tomatoes

¼ Cup Heavy Cream

Salt and Pepper, as needed

Method:

Heat oil in saucepan and sauté onion until lightly caramelized. Add garlic and herbs, cook briefly until just golden. Add tomatoes with their juice, simmer for 10 minutes. If desired you can lightly puree the mixture while adding the heavy cream. Season with the salt and pepper, adjust consistency as needed.

PASTA FORMULA

Ingredients:

1 Lb Flour (70 % semolina flour 30 % All Purpose Flour)

1 Cup Eggs

2 Tbs. Olive Oil

Method:

Place Flour in a bowl and make a well in the center.Pour the eggs and other ingredients into the well and mix smooth. Knead the dough for 5 minutes until it takes on a satiny texture.

Note: You May Flavor the pasta with vegetable purees and herbs if desired. Remember you may have to adjust the flour ratio to absorb excess liquid.