United We Brunch on Saturday offers Detroit brunch tour Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo United We Brunch on Saturday offers Detroit brunch tour Ever want to try Detroit's finest brunch options all in the same day?

- Ever want to try Detroit's finest brunch options all in the same day?

United We Brunch takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and allows participants to sample a variety of treats from several Detroit restaurants and eateries.

Participants include A Serendipity Cakery, Atwater In The Park, Beans & Cornbread, Bobcat Bonnie's, Granite City Food & Brewery, Le Petit Zinc, Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop, Parks & Rec, Rock City Eatery, Sweet Soul Bistro, Soul Café, Three Blind Mice Irish Pub, and The Whitney Restaurant.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, which will allow entry into the event at 11 a.m.

Guests will receive 5 drink tickets, all brunch tastings and a commemorative glass.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Fox 2 was joined in the kitchen by Greg Mudge, owner of Mudgie's, and Jim Cohen from the Metro Times, who organized United We Brunch.

Sausage Gravy

Ingredients

1 white onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1lb ground sausage

8 cups milk

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

Fresh ground Pepper

1 teaspoon nutmeg

roux

¼ cup pure Michigan maple syrup

Salt to taste

Hot sauce optional

Instructions

In a stock pot or cast iron, brown sausage, onion, and peppers. While browning season with salt, pepper, pepper flakes, and nutmeg. Once browned and seasoned add milk, syrup and garlic, bring to a simmer. Thicken with roux. Salt to taste. Add optional hot sauce. Serve over your favorite biscuits.