Jolly Pumpkin opening Royal Oak location

Posted:Mar 31 2017 01:08PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 01:08PM EDT

(WJBK) - Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery is celebrating its two year anniversary, and will soon open a new location in Royal Oak.

Grant Forshee and Keith Martin from Jolly Pumpkin joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their food and their beer. They shared a recipe with us for prosciutto leek pizza, which you can find below.

For more information on Jolly Pumpkin, visit www.jollypumpkin.com.

PROSCIUTTO LEEK PIZZA:

  • Béchamel Cream Sauce
  • House Braised Leeks
  • Roasted Fingerling Potatos
  • Prosciutto
  • Shredded Mozzarella
  • Raclette Cheese
  • Chives
     

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories