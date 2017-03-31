Jolly Pumpkin opening Royal Oak location

(WJBK) - Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery is celebrating its two year anniversary, and will soon open a new location in Royal Oak.
Grant Forshee and Keith Martin from Jolly Pumpkin joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their food and their beer. They shared a recipe with us for prosciutto leek pizza, which you can find below.
For more information on Jolly Pumpkin, visit www.jollypumpkin.com.
PROSCIUTTO LEEK PIZZA:
- Béchamel Cream Sauce
- House Braised Leeks
- Roasted Fingerling Potatos
- Prosciutto
- Shredded Mozzarella
- Raclette Cheese
- Chives