Jolly Pumpkin opening Royal Oak location Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Jolly Pumpkin opening Royal Oak location Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery is celebrating its two year anniversary, and will soon open a new location in Royal Oak.

- Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery is celebrating its two year anniversary, and will soon open a new location in Royal Oak.

Grant Forshee and Keith Martin from Jolly Pumpkin joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their food and their beer. They shared a recipe with us for prosciutto leek pizza, which you can find below.

For more information on Jolly Pumpkin, visit www.jollypumpkin.com.

PROSCIUTTO LEEK PIZZA: