Zoup! opens 100th location

Posted:Mar 31 2017 02:41PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 02:41PM EDT

(WJBK) - Zoup! started in Southfield and just opened its 100th restaurant -- its second location in Southfield. It's in the Southfield City Centre.

To find a soup location near you, visit www.zoup.com


