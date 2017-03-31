Zoup! opens 100th location Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Zoup! opens 100th location Zoup! started in Southfield and just opened its 100th restaurant -- its second location in Southfield.

To find a soup location near you, visit www.zoup.com.