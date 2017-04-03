Nutritious power bowls with Chef Kelli Lewton Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Nutritious power bowls with Chef Kelli Lewton Chef Kelli Lewton is making some power bowls this Meatless Monday.

She's the chef and owner of 2 Unique Caterers & Event Planners and Purefood2U.

Power Ginger Kale Bowl and Cauliflower Rice (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

1 large head of cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped peeled fresh ginger

1 15 oz. Can of chickpeas, drained

2 bunches kale, stemmed and cut into large salad size pieces

3 gluten-free soy sauce or coconut amino

2 carrots cut into ribbons with a peeler (almost like noodles or use your zoodle machine if you have one)

1 cup mixed chopped basil and cilantro

Sea Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees

2. Make the cauliflower rice: Take box grater and run cauliflower alongside it will look like he texture of rice

3. Season cauliflower with a pinch of sea salt, pepper and tablespoon of oil, spread evenly over sheet tray bake about 7-8 minutes, remove from oven and stir then smooth/flatten and then bake another 7 ish minutes & remove from oven

4. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic, ginger, carrots & garbanzo beans then cook over moderate heat, stirring, for about five minutes.

5. In batches, add the kale and stir-fry until tender, about 5-6 minutes. Stir in soy sauce/coconut aminos), herbs and season with salt and pepper to taste

6. Serve with cauliflower rice, chopped roasted nuts and Sriracha.

Overnight Super Hero Oats

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana, mashed (the riper/spottier the better)

2 heaping tablespoons chia seeds

1/3 cup rolled oats (use certified gluten-free if necessary)

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon „h 3/4 cup organic coconut milk

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon ground flax

3 Tablespoons of Maple syrup

Directions:

1. The night before: mash the banana until smooth in a bowl or plastic storage container, stir in the chia, oats, cinnamon, milk, and water until combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. In the morning: Scoop the oat mixture into serving bowls top with berries, more banana or nuts.



Raw Apple-Cinnamon & Chia Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients:

3 honeycrisp or green apples, peeled and cored, divided

5 medjool dates, pitted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Toppings: raw walnuts, raisins, dried cranberries, apricots or raisins, hemp seeds

Directions:

1. Finely diced one of the apples and add to an airtight container.

2. Take other two of the apples and dice them them into large pieces. Add the apple pieces to a food processor along with the dates, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pulse the mixture several times and then let it process for 2-3 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape the mixture down the sides. Pour the apple-date mixture into the container with the diced apple and stir in the chia seeds.

3. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

4. Divide the apple mixture between two bowls and top with raw walnuts, raisins, cranberries, and hemp seeds.

5. Serve and enjoy.

6. Refrigerate leftovers

Superfood Quinoa Berry Breakfast Bowl (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of quinoa

1 3/4 cups water

3/4 cup coconut milk

3 dried merjool dates (more for added sweetness), seeds removed and chopped

1 &1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cardamon

2 tablespoons pepitas

3 tablespoon organic shredded coconut

1 tablespoon golden raisins or cherries

goji berries, chia seeds, banana and coconut flakes, to garnish

handful of fresh blackberries

Directions:

1. Rinse quinoa until water runs clear and combine in a medium sauce pan with water, coconut milk, and dates.

2. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes, or until quinoa has started to soften.

3. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamon, pepitas, shredded coconut and golden raisins.

4. Cook an additional five minutes, adding water if necessary, until quinoa and soft and fully cooked.

5. Serve hot and topped with banana, goji berries, blackberries, chia seeds, and coconut flakes.

6. Add maple syrup or honey to sweeten further if you'd like!