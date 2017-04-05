Bacon Bash at Royal Oak Farmer's Market April 8 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Bacon Bash at Royal Oak Farmer's Market April 8 The premiere bacon event in metro Detroit will be back at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market on Saturday, April 8.

The culinary celebration of bacon and both sweet and savory bacon-themed treats pairs well with dozens of options of craft beer, wine and various cocktails.

Tickets are on sale now for this event at www.baconbash.com. VIP tickets are $65, which provide early entry into the event at 6:30pm and 15 drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase at the event.

Chef Rene Moreno from Lockhart's BBQ joined us on The Nine to show us how to make candied bacon. This story will be updated soon with his recipe