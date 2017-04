Westin chef prepares apple cinnamon bread pudding Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Westin chef prepares apple cinnamon bread pudding Looking for a place nearby to take the family for Easter Brunch?

- Looking for a place nearby to take the family for Easter Brunch?

The Westin in Southfield is offering an exciting menu for the holiday.

Today on Fox 2, Westin Southfield Executive Chef Daniel Johnson prepares apple cinnamon bread pudding and Director of Outlets Doug Davis tells us what we can expect at brunch.