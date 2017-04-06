Town Pump's Opening Day snacks

Posted:Apr 06 2017 10:26AM EDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 02:07PM EDT

(WJBK) - Baseball's back -- along with some yummy ballgame snacks!

Enjoy Opening Day with Town Pump's tailgate treats while you watch the big game.

Joining Fox 2 is owner Sean Harrington and Chef Jared Reihmer.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories