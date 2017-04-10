Melting Pot offering select fondue for $4.11 on National Cheese Fondue Day Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Melting Pot offering select fondue for $4.11 on National Cheese Fondue Day Sweet dreams are made of cheese! The Melting Pot is offering their World Champion Cheese Fondue at a special price on April 11, National Cheese Fondue Day.

On this day only, customers can get the limited-edition World Champion Cheese Fondue, melted with the 2016 World Champion Cheese, Roth® Grand Cru® Surchoix for only $4.11. To find a Melting Pot location near you, visit www.themeltingpot.com.

You can try your hand at making fondue at home, too, on National Cheese Fondue Day. Matt Carlotte from the Troy Melting Pot location joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to prepare their cheese fondue.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE