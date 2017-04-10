C.A.Y.A Smokehouse taking reservations for Easter Brunch or Dinner Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo C.A.Y.A Smokehouse taking reservations for Easter Brunch or Dinner Smoked and barbecued meats aren't just for dinner.

- Smoked and barbecued meats aren't just for dinner. C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill in Walled Lake is taking reservations now for both Easter brunch and dinner.

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill is located at 1403 S Commerce Road. For more information or to make a reservation, vall (248) 438-6741 or visit www.cayagrill.com.

C.A.Y.A. chef Jeff Rosen joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a brunch recipe with us that you can make at home. You can get his berry bread pudding French toast recipe below.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE