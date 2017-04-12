Girl Scouts to host 15th Annual cookie gala, Fifty One O One prepares Motor City trefoil tiramisu Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Girl Scouts to host 15th Annual cookie gala, Fifty One O One prepares Motor City trefoil tiramisu Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan is getting ready to host the 15th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Gala

- Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan is getting ready to host the 15th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Gala

Joining Fox 2 this morning with all of the event details is COO for Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan and Chef Kristin Jablonski from Fifty One O One to make Motor City Trefoil Tiramisu.

The 15th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Gala takes place from 6-9 p.m. April 19 at the MGM Grand Hotel. Tickets are $100 per person, CLICK HERE for more information.

Lady Fingers

Ingridents

Fresh Egg Yolks 1 Cup

Granulated Sugar 50z

Vanilla Extract 1 tsp

Iodized Salt Yo tsp

Egg Whites 1 Y, Cups

Cream of Tartar 1 tsp

Granulated Sugar 5 oz

Pastry Flour 8 oz

Trefoil Cookies Ground 2 oz

Instructions

1. Stir the fresh yolks with the sugar, salt, vanilla in a medium size bowl. They should be rather liquid, not ribbon textured.

2. Whip the egg whites with the cream tartar to a medium stiff peak and begin to add the

granulated sugar and continue to whip to a stiff peak.

3. Begin by adding the flour and cookie mixture to the egg yolk mixture and stir in quickly as possible. Sift the flour cookie mixture as you add it to the yolk mixture.

4. If the mixture becomes too stiff, start folding in a small part of the meringue, and then finish adding the rest of the flour.

5. Finish folding in the rest of the meringue in 3 stages into the yolk mixture. Use immediately.

6. Dust twice with powder sugar.

7. Bake in a 400"F oven, till light golden brown and firm to the touch.

Mascarpone Cream

Make two batches; flavor one with brandy and the other with espresso.

Ingredients

Egg Yolks 6

Granulated Sugar 6 oz

Mascarpone Cheese 22 oz