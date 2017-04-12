Making the best sandwich on National Grilled Cheese Day Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Making the best sandwich on National Grilled Cheese Day Chef Hassan Musselmani joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School on National Grilled Cheese Day. He gave us some tips for making the best grilled cheese at home.

- Segment sponsored by Sara Lee

His number one tip? Don’t press your sandwich! Just let the sandwich be, and cook it slowly on low. That ensures even melting and gooiness, he says. You can get some recipe ideas for your grilled cheeses below.

Chef Hassan has his own food truck, The Drunken Rooster. For more information, visit www.the-drunken-rooster.com.

Recipe #1: Sweet and Savory – This twist on a classic grilled cheese includes Amish Havarti cheese, thick cut bacon and poblano jam. The smooth, creamy cheese combines perfectly with the spiciness of the jam. To make the sandwich, cook the bacon as one normally would. For the jam, seed and dice three medium poblano peppers and sauté in a tablespoon of butter. Add one tablespoon of sugar. Simmer, cool and serve

Recipe #2: French Onion Grilled Cheese - your favorite soup in a sandwich! You don't have to settle for soup to get all of the tastes of a hearty concoction. This delectable delight combines Havarti and American cheeses with caramelized onions. No messy clean up