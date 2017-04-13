Four Story Burger! partners with Gleaners for burger sales Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Four Story Burger! partners with Gleaners for burger sales Four Story Burger! in Birmingham is partnering with Gleaners Community Food Bank for a month-long burger promotion.

During the month of April, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each of the newly-opened restaurant's special Black and Blue Burger will be donated back to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. This specialty burger features a blackened beef patty with bacon, bourbon blue cheese sauce, jalapeño, spinach, tomato, red onion and mayo on a Crispelli's sesame seed bun, priced at $10.

You can find Four Story Burger! on the 4th floor of the Emagine Palladium in downtown Birmingham. For more information on the restaurant, visit www.fourstoryburger.com.

Scott Wohfeill and Chef Evan Tomey from Four Story Burger! joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the burgers, and to share a recipe with us.

CLICK HERE TO GET THEIR THAI CHILI CAULIFLOWER RECIPE