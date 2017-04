Easter Brunch buffet at Motor City Casino Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Easter Brunch buffet at Motor City Casino Easter Sunday brunch is a tradition for many families.

- Easter Sunday brunch is a tradition for many families. The Motor City Casino is offering its award-winning Assembly Line buffet on Easter Sunday. Enjoy roasted ham, prime rib and lamb, plus your buffet favorites.

Dinner is served from noon until 12 p.m. The cost is $31 per person.

Chef Nick Geftor and fine dining supervisor Kenneth Schwarts joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with a recipe you can try at home, too.

