Dinner series Savor Detroit comes to Southfield April 24-28 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Dinner series Savor Detroit comes to Southfield April 24-28 It's that time of year for Hour Detroit Magazine's Savor Detroit spring edition.

- It's that time of year for Hour Detroit Magazine's Savor Detroit spring edition.

It's a five-night dinner series featuring custom menus from duos of celebrated chefs.

The event takes place from 6-10 p.m. April 24-28 at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield.

Joining Fox 2 is Lauren Mohon, Hour Detroit Magazine marketing and events director.

Meanwhile, Chef Thomas Lents from the upcoming The Foundation Hotel prepares suckling pig and kale cavatelli.

For more information visit hourdetroit.com or savordetroit.com.

Suckling Pig and Kale Cavatelli

For the pasta:

I· 250g All Purpose Flour

· 250g Semolina

· 100g Egg Yolk

· 150g Cold Water

Combine flours in a stand mixer, blend to combine. Whisk egg yolk and cold water together. With mixer on low speed slowly add liquid. Dough should resemble crumbs and should feel moist to touch. Knead dough for 10 minutes or until the dough is smooth with some bounce. Seal in vac pack bag overnight.

Cut and roll dough to about 1 cm thick rope. Keep Dough covered with moist towel when not using. Feed through Cavatelli Maker with very little to no flower. Place on Semolina covered tray and store for use.

For the braise:

· 1000g Porcelet shoulder, diced

· 200g Pancetta

· 100g Shallots, minced

· 100g Onion, minced

· 100g Leek, minced

· 100g Green garlic, minced

· 750g Chopped kale

· 150g White wine

· 750g Chicken boullion or pork stock

· Chili flakes to taste

· Fennel seed to taste, ground

· 1 Bay leaf

· Salt and pepper to taste

· Nepitella to finish

Over high heat in a large pan, brown pork and pancetta. Allow deep fond to form and do not stir the meat too early. Add salt, pepper, chili flakes and fennel seed to lightly toast. Remove meat from the pan, reserving the fat. Lower the heat and add onion, shallots, leek and green garlic. Sweet all, scraping the pan to release the fond. Once tender, add the kale and wilt until liquid is released and reduced. Add wine and reduce nearly sec. Add boullion, bay leaf and reserved meat. Bring to a simmer and cover with a cartouche. Place in 175C oven and cook for 1.5-2 hours stirring occasionally. Remove from the oven, reduce if necessary. Check seasoning and add chopped nepitella.

For the fried kale:

· Large washed kale leaves

· Salt and pepper to taste

Wash and dry the leaves of kale well. Place in a 325F deep fryer, making sure they are fully submerged. Fry until completely crispy but not browned. remove to drain on towels and season with salt and pepper. Once cooled store in an airtight container.

For the chicorones:

· Reserved pork skin

Place the pork skin in a pot with garlic and salt. Cover with water and weigh down to keep skin submerged. Bring to a simmer and cover with a cartouche. Simmer for 1.5-2 hours or until tender but not falling apart. While warm remove excess fat from the skin. Place in a dehydrator to dry over night. Fry in very hot oil till puffed. Season with salt and epaulette immediately and low to drain. Store in an air tight container once cooled.

For the completed dish:

In extra virgin olive oil, aromatize the shallot and green garlic and chili flake if needed. Add white wine and reduce. Add boullion, bring to a simmer and add braise to heat through. In salted water, cook the cavetelli for approximately 2 mins. Remove and add to the heated braise. Allow to cook in the braise for at least 2 mins or until pasta is properly cooked. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Finish with grated cheese and butter. Place into bowl and top with broke pieces of the fried kale, chiciorones and pickled rings of Fresno chili. Garnish with espelette and nepitella.