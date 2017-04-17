Warrior Moms Pajama Party May 6-7 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Warrior Moms Pajama Party May 6-7 It's tough being a mom, especially if you're raising children with special diagnoses such as autism, ADHD or learning issues.

The Warrior Moms Pajama Party is May 6-7 at Somerset Inn in Troy. The weekend includes inspirational speakers, makeovers, yoga, cooking demonstrations and giveaways.

You can get more information or purchase tickets online at www.healingcomlpexkids.org. Packages start at $147. Sales end on April 23.

Julie Cadman from Healing Complex Kids joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event with Macy's regional executive chef Art Lorenz. You can learn more from them in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR BLT JAM BURGER RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR CHICKEN POT PIE RECIPE



