Jewish-Filipino pop-up dinner at Eastern Market April 24 What would a Jewish refugee living in the Philippines during World War II cook for dinner?

The pop-up dinner will combine the Jewish and Filipino flavors. The 6 p.m. seating is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 8:30 p.m. seating. Tickets are $50. You can get more information and reserve your ticket at www.sarapdetroit.com.

Aaron Egan from Eastern Market and Chef Jake Williams from Sarap join us in studio to tell us more about the dinner. You can hear from them in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COCONUT AND BEET BORSCHT RECIPE