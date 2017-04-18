Dining out for Life restaurant fundraiser April 27 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Dining out for Life restaurant fundraiser April 27 Several restaurants are serving up good food for a good cause on Thursday, April 27.

- Several restaurants are serving up good food for a good cause on Thursday, April 27. When you eat out at participating restaurants, a portion of your bill will be donated to Matrix MAC Health, a local HIV/AIDS service organization.

More than 10 local restaurants will be participating. You can get more information and see the full list at www.diningoutforlife.com/Detroit.

One of the participating restaurants is Republic Tavern in Detroit. Matt Currie, the executive chef at the restaurant, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more, along with Kerrie Mitchell from Matrix. You can hear from them in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR RECIPE