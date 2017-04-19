Rochester hosting MI Earth Day Fest, Nosh Pit Food Truck's organic banana jam recipe

(WJBK) - A sure sign of spring in southeast Michigan is the MI Earth Day Fest.
It's a weekend-long Earth Day celebration in downtown Rochester that takes place Friday through Sunday.
This year, the event is moving from its former park location to a lot at Third and Water streets, across from the fire station.
Joining Fox 2 is Nosh Pit Food Truck owner Karen Schultz to make Nosh Pit organic banana jam based on a recipe developed by Aki Kamozawa, Ideas In Food.