Rochester hosting MI Earth Day Fest, Nosh Pit Food Truck's organic banana jam recipe

Posted:Apr 19 2017 10:13AM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 10:31AM EDT

(WJBK) - A sure sign of spring in southeast Michigan is the MI Earth Day Fest.

It's a weekend-long Earth Day celebration in downtown Rochester that takes place Friday through Sunday.

This year, the event is moving from its former park location to a lot at Third and Water streets, across from the fire station.

CLICK HERE for more information about the event.

Joining Fox 2 is Nosh Pit Food Truck owner Karen Schultz to make Nosh Pit organic banana jam based on a recipe developed by Aki Kamozawa, Ideas In Food.


