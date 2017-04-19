Rochester hosting MI Earth Day Fest, Nosh Pit Food Truck's organic banana jam recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Rochester hosting MI Earth Day Fest, Nosh Pit Food Truck's organic banana jam recipe A sure sign of spring in southeast Michigan is the MI Earth Day Fest.

It's a weekend-long Earth Day celebration in downtown Rochester that takes place Friday through Sunday.

This year, the event is moving from its former park location to a lot at Third and Water streets, across from the fire station.

Joining Fox 2 is Nosh Pit Food Truck owner Karen Schultz to make Nosh Pit organic banana jam based on a recipe developed by Aki Kamozawa, Ideas In Food.