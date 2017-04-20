Celebrate National English Muffin Day with Thomas' Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Celebrate National English Muffin Day with Thomas' An American breakfast staple will get its moment in the spotlight.

- Content sponsored and provided by Thomas's

An American breakfast staple will get its moment in the spotlight. Sunday is National English Muffin Day. Did you know the best way to split an English Muffin is with a fork, not a knife?

Chef Jared Bobkin from the Bayview Yacht Club joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about cooking with English muffins, and to share some recipes with us.

CLICK HERE FOR HIS EGG'S BENEDICT RECIPE

For more information on Bayview Yacht Club, located in Detroit, visit www.byc.com.