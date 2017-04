Savannah Blue's pan seared salmon recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Savannah Blue's pan seared salmon recipe When Al B. Sure visited us at FOX 2 last month, he named Savannah Blue as the first place he visits when he comes to Detroit.

- When Al B. Sure visited us at FOX 2 last month, he named Savannah Blue as the first place he visits when he comes to Detroit. Chef Joi Agnew and owner Thor Jones join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about Savannah Blue's food, which is a sort of contemporary soul food.

You can learn more about Savannah Blue at www.savannahbluedetroit.com.

CLICK HERE FOR THEIR PAN SEARED SALMON RECIPE